Terror victims group asks police to investigate PA official over threats

The Almagor Terror Victims Association called on the Israel Police to open an investigation into senior Palestinian Authority official Jibril Rajoub over allegations that he had launched a series of threats against Israeli soccer players in Argentina.



Rajoub. who is the former head PA Preventive Security Force in West Bank, is currently the Palestinian Football Association and the Palestine Olympic Committee head.





According to Almagor, Rajoub appears in Israeli media outlets as a supporter of peace, but Palestinian Media Watch released a video showing the PA official inciting terror within the Palestinian community.The Argentinian soccer team late Tuesday night announced it would cancel its participation in a game that was set to take place in Jerusalem’s Teddy Stadium between Israel and Argentina, five days ahead of the opening of the World Cup. There was controversy surrounding the game among Palestinians and anti-Israel activists who argued holding it in Jerusalem would legitimize Israel's "occupation" of the city."We demand that [Messi] not serve as a means to beautify the fascist occupation's image and its racist policy," Rajoub is shown saying in the video. "We won’t in any way agree that this game [between Argentina and Israel] take place. Starting from today we will begin a campaign against the Argentine [Football] Association, and we will personally target Messi, who has tens of millions of fans in Arab states, Islamic states, in Asia, in Africa, and in states that are friends of the Palestinian people... We will target Messi, and will demand that everyone burn their [Messi] shirts and pictures, and renounce him."This isn't the first time Rajoub incited violence, and Israeli security forces are aware of his activities.Almagor and the Palestinian Media Watch will address the International Olympic Committee today.