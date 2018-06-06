June 06 2018
|
Sivan, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Terror victims group asks police to investigate PA official over threats

According to Almagor, Rajoub appears in Israeli media outlets as a supporter of peace, but Palestinian Media Watch released a video showing the PA official inciting terror.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 6, 2018 17:51
1 minute read.
Jibril Rajoub

Jibril Rajoub in his office in Ramallah on December 7, 2015. (photo credit: ELIYAHU KAMISHER)

The Almagor Terror Victims Association called on the Israel Police to open an investigation into senior Palestinian Authority official Jibril Rajoub over allegations that he had launched a series of threats against Israeli soccer players in Argentina.

Rajoub. who is the former head PA Preventive Security Force in West Bank, is currently the Palestinian Football Association and the Palestine Olympic Committee head.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


According to Almagor, Rajoub appears in Israeli media outlets as a supporter of peace, but Palestinian Media Watch released a video showing the PA official inciting terror within the Palestinian community.

The Argentinian soccer team late Tuesday night announced it would cancel its participation in a game that was set to take place in Jerusalem’s Teddy Stadium between Israel and Argentina, five days ahead of the opening of the World Cup. There was controversy surrounding the game among Palestinians and anti-Israel activists who argued holding it in Jerusalem would legitimize Israel's "occupation" of the city.

"We demand that [Messi] not serve as a means to beautify the fascist occupation's image and its racist policy," Rajoub is shown saying in the video. "We won’t in any way agree that this game [between Argentina and Israel] take place. Starting from today we will begin a campaign against the Argentine [Football] Association, and we will personally target Messi, who has tens of millions of fans in Arab states, Islamic states, in Asia, in Africa, and in states that are friends of the Palestinian people... We will target Messi, and will demand that everyone burn their [Messi] shirts and pictures, and renounce him."

This isn't the first time Rajoub incited violence, and Israeli security forces are aware of his activities. 

Almagor and the Palestinian Media Watch will address the International Olympic Committee today.





Related Content

June 6, 2018
Ahed Tamimi request for early prison release denied

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut