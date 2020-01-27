The 'Deal of the Century' could reignite a fire on the Palestinian street

It’s called “The Deal of the Century,” but it’s a deal concocted by the administration of US President Donald Trump which has more of a chance of reigniting a fire on the Palestinian street than leading to an actual peace agreement between the two sides.The expected rollout of the plan comes as the West Bank has seen a period of relative calm and economic stability for both Israelis and Palestinians alike. Relative being the keyword of course.Palestinians, who had no input in the proposed plan, have already condemned and rejected any part of the deal. An official statement released by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has warned of "serious consequences" for the whole region if Trump’s plan goes against the “sovereignty or identity” of the Palestinian people."The 'Deal of the Century' will not pass without the Palestinian people's consent," the statement read. “The Palestinian leadership, with support of the people, will hamper all attempts to bring to an [unsatisfactory] end the Palestinian issue, as has done numerous times in the past.”The timing of the announcement, the statement added, is “nothing but an attempt to help Netanyahu and Trump in their personal crises at the expense of the Palestinians,” "We call upon our people to rally around its leadership in this harsh historical reality."PA officials, who have called for “Day of Rage” have also hinted that the Palestinian leadership might stop security coordination with Israel in the West Bank. Suspending security cooperation is one of the Palestinian’s strongest cards. If Abbas does follow through on his threat to end it, Israel’s security will be greatly affected as Palestinian security forces have stopped many attacks in the West Bank against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.Cooperation and coordination between Israel and the PA began with the Oslo Accords signed in 1993, and both the PA and IDF see the security cooperation as a critical aspect to maintaining stability in the West Bank. The cooperation between the two sides broke down has broken down before, such as during the second intifada in 2000, where suicide bombings, IED’s, shootings, stonings, stabbings, lynchings, rockets, and other methods of attack claimed the lives of 1,137 Israelis, 4,281 Palestinians were also killed. Though the level of violence in the West Bank is at a recent low, the IDF has already increased its alert level. According to Army Radio, the military has deployed six battalions as well as attached combat battalions to every regional brigade able to respond to attacks and violent riots.On Sunday IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi also canceled a symposium on operational and combat systems upgrades that was to have been attended by all IDF brigadier generals.Israel is no stranger to unilateral decision making when it comes to the Palestinians, none of which led to peace. Fifteen years ago, Israel disengaged from the Gaza Strip without coordinating with Palestinian leadership. The result was the violent takeover by Hamas, thousands of rockets, three wars and countless deaths.Dozens of explosive balloons have been launched recently into southern Israel from the Hamas-run enclave, one of which landed some 70km away carrying an RPG. Several rockets have also been fired into Israel leading the IAF to launch retaliatory strikes.With an unpredictable street, any destabilizing event at this can lead to an outbreak of violence and while the West Bank is no Gaza, and despite a growing number of Palestinians who are apathetic to the talking heads in Washington, Jerusalem or Ramallah, the fragile calm can be shattered in an instant.