The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

The 'Deal of the Century' could reignite a fire on the Palestinian street

Palestinians have already condemned and rejected any part of the deal.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 27, 2020 15:30
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One en route to the Word Economic Forum in Davos, at Zurich International Airport in Zurich, Switzerland January 21, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One en route to the Word Economic Forum in Davos, at Zurich International Airport in Zurich, Switzerland January 21, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
It’s called “The Deal of the Century,” but it’s a deal concocted by the administration of US President Donald Trump which has more of a chance of reigniting a fire on the Palestinian street than leading to an actual peace agreement between the two sides.
The expected rollout of the plan comes as the West Bank has seen a period of relative calm and economic stability for both Israelis and Palestinians alike.
Relative being the keyword of course.
Palestinians, who had no input in the proposed plan, have already condemned and rejected any part of the deal. An official statement released by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has warned of "serious consequences" for the whole region if Trump’s plan goes against the “sovereignty or identity” of the Palestinian people.
"The 'Deal of the Century' will not pass without the Palestinian people's consent," the statement read. “The Palestinian leadership, with support of the people, will hamper all attempts to bring to an [unsatisfactory] end the Palestinian issue, as has done numerous times in the past.”
The timing of the announcement, the statement added, is “nothing but an attempt to help Netanyahu and Trump in their personal crises at the expense of the Palestinians,”
"We call upon our people to rally around its leadership in this harsh historical reality."
PA officials, who have called for “Day of Rage” have also hinted that the Palestinian leadership might stop security coordination with Israel in the West Bank.
Suspending security cooperation is one of the Palestinian’s strongest cards. If Abbas does follow through on his threat to end it, Israel’s security will be greatly affected as Palestinian security forces have stopped many attacks in the West Bank against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.
Cooperation and coordination between Israel and the PA began with the Oslo Accords signed in 1993, and both the PA and IDF see the security cooperation as a critical aspect to maintaining stability in the West Bank.
The cooperation between the two sides broke down has broken down before, such as during the second intifada in 2000, where suicide bombings, IED’s, shootings, stonings, stabbings, lynchings, rockets, and other methods of attack claimed the lives of 1,137 Israelis,  4,281 Palestinians were also killed. 
Though the level of violence in the West Bank is at a recent low, the IDF has already increased its alert level. According to Army Radio, the military has deployed six battalions as well as attached combat battalions to every regional brigade able to respond to attacks and violent riots.
On Sunday IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi also canceled a symposium on operational and combat systems upgrades that was to have been attended by all IDF brigadier generals.
Israel is no stranger to unilateral decision making when it comes to the Palestinians, none of which led to peace.
Fifteen years ago, Israel disengaged from the Gaza Strip without coordinating with Palestinian leadership. The result was the violent takeover by Hamas, thousands of rockets, three wars and countless deaths.
Dozens of explosive balloons have been launched recently into southern Israel from the Hamas-run enclave, one of which landed some 70km away carrying an RPG. Several rockets have also been fired into Israel leading the IAF to launch retaliatory strikes.
With an unpredictable street, any destabilizing event at this can lead to an outbreak of violence and while the West Bank is no Gaza, and despite a growing number of Palestinians who are apathetic to the talking heads in Washington, Jerusalem or Ramallah, the fragile calm can be shattered in an instant.


Tags Donald Trump Palestinian Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The death of a Palestinian boy shows blood libels are born By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by