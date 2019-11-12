The IAF assassinated Bahaa Abu al-Ata during large scale military exercise

The writing was on the wall for Bahaa Abu al-Ata, considered the biggest nuisance in the Gaza Strip, and on Tuesday the stars aligned for Israel’s military to carry out a strike it had been planning for months.



The IDF was given the green light to carry out the strike which took out the most influential Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative in the Gaza Strip 10 days ago to carry out when it deemed that the operation was most likely to succeed.

Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman said during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi , that “stars aligned” to carry out the strike early Tuesday morning.More radical than his bosses in Damascus or Tehran, al-Ata lived as a fugitive whose death could come at any moment, out of the clear blue sky. But he still did what he wanted, when he wanted, whenever he wanted.While Hamas is the ruling party in the Strip, they have in recent years been losing grip over the streets, with the vacuum being filled by al-Ata, the former military commander of the group’s northern brigade who had significant influence over the group across the coastal enclave.Since PIJ has no responsibility for the citizens of Gaza, al-Ata had more than enough freedom to act against Israel with no concern for repercussions, especially since Israel’s military targets Hamas outposts following any violence.A household name in Gaza, he was unknown to the Israeli public until several months ago when he was personally named by the IDF as being behind the launching of dozens of rocket barrages towards Israel as well as other attacks.Abu al-Ata had been on Israel’s hit list for years. Yisrael Beitenu chairman and former defense minister Avigdor Liberman said that last year he called for the targeted killing of al-Ata but was “forcibly blocked” by Netanyahu after the IDF’s top brass were opposed to the strike at the time.In September Netanyahu reportedly pressured senior defense officials to agree to a preemptive strike against PIJ leaders including al-Ata. But again, the top brass of the IDF was against such action saying the timing just wasn’t right.His death was just a matter of time.But this “perfect” timing to carry out the targeted assassination of a major terror operative in Gaza as well as another failed strike on a senior PIJ operative in Damascus blamed on Israel, came as the Israeli Air Force is carrying out a large-scale international aerial drill north of Eilat.The bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy flying with some of the most advanced platforms in the world.It also led many to wonder what those allied nations were doing during such a tense time. Did the IDF cancel the drill? Suspend flights? And the Israeli jets...where were they? Over Gaza?In the afternoon jets were seen flying in formation in the skies over Jerusalem. Fighter jets don’t tend to fly over the Jewish capital, so such a sight at such a tense time left many on the street wondering what was going on.Throughout the course of the day over 160 rockets had been fired towards Israel which responded with numerous strikes on PIJ targets in retaliation. That’s not a small number, but it pales in comparison to the close to 700 rockets fired by PIJ and Hamas over a two-day period in May.By the evening, 12 hours after the first rocket was fired towards Israel, relative quiet seemed to return.But all is relative here. Islamic Jihad is probably waiting for the right timing to strike.

