Identity of Hezbollah member caught in tunnel footage is exposed

A Hezbollah member carries his weapon on top of a building on May 25, 2016..
(photo credit: HASSAN ABDALLAH / REUTERS)
After the launch of Operation Northern Shield on Tuesday, the IDF placed a camera inside the first tunnel exposed. The success of the operation was immediate as the secrecy surrounding it escaped the eyes of Hezbollah, as two of their members were caught on video.
Merely two days after the publication of the video, the identity of the first individual caught on tape was revealed. The man was confirmed to be Dr. Imad “Azaladin” Fahs. Azaladin is known to be a commander for the Hezbollah observation unit on the border with Israel and a commander in the tunnel unit, i24news reported.
According to i24news' source, Hezbollah claimed the two men appearing in the video were drug dealers and not a part of the Hezbollah organization.
The video of the two Hezbollah personnel caught inside the tunnel was posted on Youtube by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit:
