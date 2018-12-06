50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Identity of Hezbollah member caught in tunnel footage is exposed

The individual caught by the cameras placed inside Hezbollah tunnel is confirmed to be a Hezbollah member.

By ALON EINHORN
December 6, 2018 22:16
A Hezbollah member carries his weapon on top of a building on May 25, 2016.

A Hezbollah member carries his weapon on top of a building on May 25, 2016.. (photo credit: HASSAN ABDALLAH / REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

After the launch of Operation Northern Shield on Tuesday, the IDF placed a camera inside the first tunnel exposed. The success of the operation was immediate as the secrecy surrounding it escaped the eyes of Hezbollah, as two of their members were caught on video.

Merely two days after the publication of the video, the identity of the first individual caught on tape was revealed. The man was confirmed to be Dr. Imad “Azaladin” Fahs. Azaladin is known to be a commander for the Hezbollah observation unit on the border with Israel and a commander in the tunnel unit, i24news reported.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


According to i24news' source, Hezbollah claimed the two men appearing in the video were drug dealers and not a part of the Hezbollah organization.

The video of the two Hezbollah personnel caught inside the tunnel was posted on Youtube by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit:





Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

US President Donald Trump congratulates Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, during a phone call
December 7, 2018
Trump tries to block law that compensates American victims of PA terrorism

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut