Third accomplice in 2016 murder of IDF soldier convicted

IDF Sgt. Tuvia Yanai Weissman (R), his wife, and baby.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The last of three Palestinian minors was convicted as an accomplice to murder in the February 2016 Rami Levy supermarket stabbing spree in which Sgt. Tuvia Yanai Weissman was killed and another victim was wounded.
The Judea Military Court, which handed down the conviction late Tuesday, will address sentencing at a later date.
Two other Palestinian minors have already been convicted of murder, but the conviction of the third minor was significant as it came despite the fact that he was prevented by the store’s staff from entering the store and taking part in the killing.
The identities of the three convicts remain under gag order because they are minors.
In the attacks at the Rami Levy supermarket in Sha’ar Binyamin in the eastern Binyamin region industrial area, two of the three minors followed through on a conspiracy to murder Weissman and also wounded a second man.
Weissman, 21, served in the IDF’s Nahal Brigade and was the father of a baby girl. He lived in Ma’aleh Michmash and was off-duty at the time of the attack.
The supermarket is frequented by both Israeli and Palestinian customers. Both Jews and Muslims work at the branch.
