Top Saudi official: Barack Obama lied, set Middle East back 20 years

Barack Obama (R) laughs as he meets with King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington June 29, 2010.
(photo credit: LARRY DOWNING/REUTERS)
Former US president Barack Obama lied to Saudi Arabia when violating the redlines he famously declared regarding Syria’s use of chemical weapons and then not acting when they were used, a former senior Saudi official said in an interview with Independent Arabia.
Bandar bin Sultan served for years as head of Saudi intelligence as well as the Saudi ambassador to the United States. In the interview, he recalled a last phone call between the late Saudi King Abdullah and Obama, during which the Saudi leader told the US president: “I did not expect that [after] this long life, I would see [the day] when an American president lies to me.”
Obama, bin Sultan said, “would promise something and do the opposite.” He said that the president took the Middle East back 20 years and also spoke critically of the Iran nuclear deal
and how the former president spoke publicly about curbing Iran’s activities, but then went behind Saudi Arabia’s back and negotiated the nuclear deal.
Syrian President Bashar Assad, he said, was a “kid” and that while his late father Hafez was capable of making decisions, Bashar could not.
Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, bin Sultan said that the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat committed a “crime” against his people by rejecting the peace plan proposed by former president Bill Clinton.
The former ambassador said that he met with the feared leader of Iran’s al Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, during a visit he made to Tehran.
“A coincidence led me to getting to (see) Soleimani face to face," bin Sultan said. "Until then, we had [only] heard of him without seeing him."
