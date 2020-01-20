Trump to decide on 'Deal of the Century' release date in coming days

US President Donald Trump is expected to decide in the coming days whether to present the White House's Middle East peace plan before the Israeli election, Channel 13's political correspondent Barak Ravid reported in the American news website Axios on Sunday.





According to Ravid, there have been intense deliberation among Trump's advisers regarding the issue. Trump's hesitation is caused by the possible effect the publication of the peace plan might have on Israel's March 2 general parliamentary election, as well as the upcoming US presidential election, which is scheduled for November.







If Trump decides to wait until after the election, it may be difficult for him to present his plan later due to his 2020 re-election campaign, Ravid said.





Presenting the plan before the election might tilt the odds in favor of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose primary focus in the runup to the election is expected to be on the question of parliamentary immunity.





After Netanyahu was indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, his legal issues have also become the focus of the campaign by rival party Blue and White, which is currently also the largest party in the Knesset.





Deemed by many as crucial for the stability of the region, Trump's famous 'Deal of the Century' has been the focus of much speculation. A December report by Lebanese pan-Arabist TV channel al-Mayadeen said that a draft copy of the plan said Jerusalem would remain united mostly under Israeli control with some responsibilities shared with a Palestinian state.





The reports also claimed that the plan included the formation of "New Palestine" in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with the settlement blocs remaining Israeli territory.





After Netanyahu promised to annex the Jordan Valley once a government is formed, US special envoy Jared Kushner advised the prime minister to wait until the plan is released.





Trump's decision on the plan's release date is expected to be influenced by developments in Congress concerning his impeachment process. The peace plan is also expected to be one of the topics raised by Kushner at the World Economic Forum in Davos which is scheduled on January 21-24.







Kushner is also expected to attend the Fifth World Holocaust Forum on Thursday and to discuss the peace plan with Netanyahu and his rival, Blue and White leader and former chief of staff Benny Gantz.





The peace plan, according to reports, entails a Palestinian state to be created as the result of a trilateral peace agreement between Israel, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.





The Palestinian Authority has said it would not be willing to discuss the plan, claiming it to be a violation of the agreements it signed with the State of Israel. The PA is also urging states to recognize the sovereignty of the State of Palestine.





Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has threatened to implement measures against Israel if it follows through with the plan, hinting they may include revoking the recognition of Israel and suspending its security coordination with the IDF in the West Bank.





In late December, Fatah, the ruling fraction of the PLO, blamed Hamas for "promoting" the Middle East plan, saying that "[Hamas leader Ismail] Haniyeh does not represent the Palestinian People," adding that "instead, he represents those who are conspiring against the Palestinian people."





Hamas, which does not recognize the Palestinian Authority as legitimate, got to power in the Gaza Strip through a violent takeover in June 2007. The PA allegations came after Hamas announced that its security forces arrested a number of Palestinian Authority intelligence officers on suspicion of helping Israel assassinate Palestinian Islamic Jihad military commander Baha Abu al-Ata in November.





Several peace plans have been presented by the US government to Israel and the Palestinians over the years. After Netanyahu assumed office in 2009, he supported a "demilitarized Palestinian state side by side with the Jewish state." He later imposed a 10-month construction freeze on all West Bank settlements, beginning peace talks through former US president Barack Obama's administration. The talks failed after the settlement construction freeze expired.





Another round of peace talks was held in 2013-2014. Then-US secretary of state John Kerry proposed a demilitarized Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, with US control on both sides of the Jordan river and in the Jordan Valley. According to the plan, the IDF was allowed to invade the West Bank if a security threat appeared.





According to Channel 13's Raviv Drucker, the plan was accepted by the Palestinians and by Israel as well. The plan was later rejected by Netanyahu. According to Drucker, Kerry believed that the one who led to the plan's rejection was then-defense minister, Blue and White's no. 3 Moshe Bogie Yaalon.



