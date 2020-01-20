The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Trump to decide on 'Deal of the Century' release date in coming days

Presenting the peace plan before the upcoming Israeli election might tilt the odds in favor of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
JANUARY 20, 2020 04:45
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli-American Council 2019 Summit. (photo credit: ISRAEL-AMERICAN COUNCIL)
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli-American Council 2019 Summit.
(photo credit: ISRAEL-AMERICAN COUNCIL)
US President Donald Trump is expected to decide in the coming days whether to present the White House's Middle East peace plan before the Israeli election, Channel 13's political correspondent Barak Ravid reported in the American news website Axios on Sunday.

According to Ravid, there have been intense deliberation among Trump's advisers regarding the issue. Trump's hesitation is caused by the possible effect the publication of the peace plan might have on Israel's March 2 general parliamentary election, as well as the upcoming US presidential election, which is scheduled for November.

If Trump decides to wait until after the election, it may be difficult for him to present his plan later due to his 2020 re-election campaign, Ravid said.

Presenting the plan before the election might tilt the odds in favor of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose primary focus in the runup to the election is expected to be on the question of parliamentary immunity. 

After Netanyahu was indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, his legal issues have also become the focus of the campaign by rival party Blue and White, which is currently also the largest party in the Knesset.

Deemed by many as crucial for the stability of the region, Trump's famous 'Deal of the Century' has been the focus of much speculation. A December report by Lebanese pan-Arabist TV channel al-Mayadeen said that a draft copy of the plan said Jerusalem would remain united mostly under Israeli control with some responsibilities shared with a Palestinian state.

The reports also claimed that the plan included the formation of "New Palestine" in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with the settlement blocs remaining Israeli territory. 

After Netanyahu promised to annex the Jordan Valley once a government is formed, US special envoy Jared Kushner advised the prime minister to wait until the plan is released.

Trump's decision on the plan's release date is expected to be influenced by developments in Congress concerning his impeachment process. The peace plan is also expected to be one of the topics raised by Kushner at the World Economic Forum in Davos which is scheduled on January 21-24.

Kushner is also expected to attend the Fifth World Holocaust Forum on Thursday and to discuss the peace plan with Netanyahu and his rival, Blue and White leader and former chief of staff Benny Gantz.

The peace plan, according to reports, entails a Palestinian state to be created as the result of a trilateral peace agreement between Israel, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.

The Palestinian Authority has said it would not be willing to discuss the plan, claiming it to be a violation of the agreements it signed with the State of Israel. The PA is also urging states to recognize the sovereignty of the State of Palestine.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has threatened to implement measures against Israel if it follows through with the plan, hinting they may include revoking the recognition of Israel and suspending its security coordination with the IDF in the West Bank.

In late December, Fatah, the ruling fraction of the PLO, blamed Hamas for "promoting" the Middle East plan, saying that "[Hamas leader Ismail] Haniyeh does not represent the Palestinian People," adding that "instead, he represents those who are conspiring against the Palestinian people."

Hamas, which does not recognize the Palestinian Authority as legitimate, got to power in the Gaza Strip through a violent takeover in June 2007.
The PA allegations came after Hamas announced that its security forces arrested a number of Palestinian Authority intelligence officers on suspicion of helping Israel assassinate Palestinian Islamic Jihad military commander Baha Abu al-Ata in November.

Several peace plans have been presented by the US government to Israel and the Palestinians over the years. After Netanyahu assumed office in 2009, he supported a "demilitarized Palestinian state side by side with the Jewish state." He later imposed a 10-month construction freeze on all West Bank settlements, beginning peace talks through former US president Barack Obama's administration. The talks failed after the settlement construction freeze expired.

Another round of peace talks was held in 2013-2014. Then-US secretary of state John Kerry proposed a demilitarized Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, with US control on both sides of the Jordan river and in the Jordan Valley. According to the plan, the IDF was allowed to invade the West Bank if a security threat appeared.

According to Channel 13's Raviv Drucker, the plan was accepted by the Palestinians and by Israel as well. The plan was later rejected by Netanyahu. According to Drucker, Kerry believed that the one who led to the plan's rejection was then-defense minister, Blue and White's no. 3 Moshe Bogie Yaalon.

Khaled Abu Toameh and Tova Lazaroff contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Hamas Palestinian Authority Donald Trump Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Everyone must serve By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
2 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
3 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
4 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
5 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by