Trump's peace plan 'meaningless' says PA official

The plan is a "waste of time, bound to fail" says PA President spokesperson.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 16, 2018 18:20
Jason Greenblatt and Jared Kushner

Jason Greenblatt and Jared Kushner. (photo credit: COURTESY/REUTERS)

Palestinian Authority President spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh slammed American efforts to promote an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan claiming that the upcoming visit during the coming week by the White House Middle East peace team is "a waste of time and is bound to fail," Channel 10 reported on Saturday.

As the Palestinian leadership is boycotting the White House following the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem, the US Peace team, including Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, are set to meet high-ranking officials in Jerusalem, Cairo, Amman, Doha and Riyadh but not Ramallah.

Rudeineh warned against the US allegedly bypassing Palestinian leadership and claimed the US is attempting to "to divide the Gaza Strip from the West Bank."


