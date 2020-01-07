The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Twitter suspends terror victim’s page: Photo of wounds ‘gratuitous gore’

“Palestinian terrorists did this to me while hacking up my Christian friend in front of me,” tweeted Kay Wilson.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 7, 2020 17:11
Kay Wilson (photo credit: Courtesy)
Kay Wilson
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Twitter temporarily shut down the account of terror survivor Kay Wilson after she posted a picture of her wounds on the microblogging platform. 
Wilson, who survived a machete attack by Palestinian terrorists in 2010 - an attack which murdered her friend Kristen Luken - posted an image of the bloody and near-deadly slashes across her back that she received in the attack with an appeal to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stop funding terrorists.
“Palestinian terrorists did this to me while hacking up my Christian friend in front of me,” tweeted Wilson. “The terrorists receive a Palestinian Authority salary, $3,000 a month, taken from UK @DFID foreign aid FYI @BorisJohnson thank you in advance for stopping it. #JewishandProud @palwatch.”
Twitter then locked Wilson’s account, sending her a message that the post was in violation of its rules against posting media depicting gratuitous gore.
“You may not share excessively graphic media (e.g., severe injuries, torture),” Twitter messaged Wilson. “Exposure to gratuitous gore can be harmful, especially if the content is posted with the internet to delight in cruelty or for sadistic pleasure.”
Twitter warned Wilson in its note that “repeated violations may lead to a permanent suspension of your account.”
Wilson called Twitter’s decision “ridiculous” and said, “I never post anything hateful - nothing. This was simply to show the effect of what terror does physically. I wanted to bring it to the attention of the British government, and sometimes visuals are more powerful than words.”
She also said that within minutes of posting the picture it began to go viral. Currently, the post has 2,600 retweets and more than 3,800 likes. In addition, she received many comments from Palestinians and Arabs commenting on how horrified they were by her injuries.
“May Allah protect you, Kay. Greetings from Saudi,” wrote one commenter. 
“As a Palestinian, I'm very sorry this happened to you,” wrote another.
Wilson said she did not post the image with “intent to ‘delight in cruelty or for sadistic pleasure’ as their rules state.  I posted it to show the world the true physical scars of terror, and the insanity of the British government giving money to the PA who rewards the terrorists.  
“Twitter might consider that too graphic, but this is my reality,” she continued. “Since my attack, good people, Christian, Jewish and Muslim alike, continue to send me messages of sympathy and support and I am grateful beyond words for that. They have maintained my faith in humankind and deserve to know what terror really looks like.”
Wilson recently joined Palestinian Media Watch as the liaison to Palestinians. PMW, an Israeli watchdog organization, has been at the forefront of the fight for enactment of the Pay-for-Slay law, whichinstructs the state to deduct and freeze the amount of money the Palestinian Authority pays in salaries to imprisoned terrorists and families of “martyrs” from the tax money it collects for the authority. 
Wilson hold dual Israeli and British citizenship.
A spokesperson for Twitter told The Jerusalem Post that the account was locked in error and that the social media giant is in direct communication with the user.


Tags twitter kay wilson Terror Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Foreign Ministry shame By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Daniel Pipes Will Arab anti-Zionism revive? By DANIEL PIPES

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by