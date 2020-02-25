UN Security Council unanimously calls for two-state solution

The UN Security Council unanimously decided on Monday to maintain their stance of support for a potential two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict along with the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel through direct negotiations between both parties.
Belgium, which holds the rotating presidency, released a statement saying that “Council Members reiterated their support for a negotiated two-state solution… where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders.”The decision was supported by all 15 members of the Security Council, including the United States.
Following the #MEPP briefing & consultations of this morning, the #UNSC agreed on press elements on the #MiddleEastPeaceProcess.@UN Security Council President Ambassador Marc Pecsteen read out the elements to the press.See full text in the picture below pic.twitter.com/EkUzP4EUob— Belgium UN New York (@BelgiumUN) February 24, 2020
“All parties should refrain from undermining the viability of the two-state solution in order to maintain the prospects for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace,” the statement added, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recently announced intention to build thousands more homes in East Jerusalem, in an area with an overwhelmingly Palestinian majority.
There was no reference to US President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan in the decision.