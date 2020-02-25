The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UN Security Council unanimously calls for two-state solution

“Council Members reiterated their support for a negotiated two-state solution… where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders.”

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 03:01
The United Nations Security Council meets about the situation in Venezuela in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 26, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
The United Nations Security Council meets about the situation in Venezuela in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 26, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
 The UN Security Council unanimously decided on Monday to maintain their stance of support for a potential two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict along with the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel through direct negotiations between both parties. 
Belgium, which holds the rotating presidency, released a statement saying that “Council Members reiterated their support for a negotiated two-state solution… where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders.”
The decision was supported by all 15 members of the Security Council, including the United States.
“All parties should refrain from undermining the viability of the two-state solution in order to maintain the prospects for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace,” the statement added, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recently announced intention to build thousands more homes in East Jerusalem, in an area with an overwhelmingly Palestinian majority.
There was no reference to US President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan in the decision.


