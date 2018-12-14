U.S. Embassy in Israel warns employees to avoid Israel-Lebanon border area

THE US Embassy, taking pride of place in Jerusalem..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The US Embassy in Israel has issued a statement warning all employees, until further notice, that they themselves and their family members are prohibited from "personal travel to northern Israel" in light of "increased tensions" along the Lebanese-Israeli border.
With the inauguration of Operation Northern Shield, the IDF's anti-tunnel operation along the shared northern border with Lebanon, the embassy has designated that the areas north of Route 89, west of Route 90, east of Route 98 in the Golan and north of Route 99, with the exception of the cities of Safed and Rosh Pina to be off limits for their employees to travel to under personal circumstances.
Travel is only permitted to these areas to "conduct essential travel" which "may require additional security measures," according the statement. Instructions provided by the embassy dictate that their employees avoid the area completely, if possible.
As part of Operation Northern Shield, the army declared a closed military zone in a number of communities near the security fence with Lebanon, including Metulla
. The Northern Command has bolstered troops ahead of all possible scenarios. No reservists have been called up.
While the IDF stressed it is prepared for any escalation with Hezbollah that could stem from the operation, no special instructions have been issued for citizens of the North. The IDF updated the heads of local authorities overnight, and will remain in continuous contact with them throughout the operation.Dozens of Hezbollah tunnels are believed to have been dug along the 130 kilometer border between the two countries
. The military added that Operation Northern Shield would take several months to complete.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>