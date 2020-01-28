US President Donald Trump unveiled his “Deal of the Century” together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on Tuesday.



“We are not here to lecture—we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship. Instead, we are here to offer partnership – based on shared interests and values – to pursue a better future for us all," the president said, as he unveiled a vision that the White House said is the "most serious, realistic and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians and the region safer and more prosperous."

The peace plan, which Trump said was already supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Blue and White head Benny Gantz, would give Israel full control of the settlements and its undivided capital in Jerusalem."If they are genuinely prepared to make peace with the Jewish state," Netanyahu said, "Israel will be there. Israel will be prepared to negotiate peace right away." Trump said that the United States will recognize Israeli sovereignty over any land that “my vision provides to to be part of the State of Israel" and will require the Palestinians to recognize Israel as the Jewish state and to agree to solve the refugee problem outside of Israel. The plan also establishes a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

As part of the plan, Trump will reveal a map delineating Israeli and Palestinian state borders. He said the map will make clear the “territorial sacrifices that Israel is willing to make for peace.”