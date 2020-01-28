The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Deal of Century establishes Palestinian state, Jewish control of Jerusalem

“I have to do a lot for the Palestinians or it just wouldn’t be fair.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS, LAHAV HARKOV, MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 28, 2020 20:12
DONALD TRUMP. His administration adopted measures that promoted the principles of the plan (photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump unveiled his “Deal of the Century” together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on Tuesday.

“We are not here to lecture—we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship.  Instead, we are here to offer partnership – based on shared interests and values – to pursue a better future for us all," the president said, as he unveiled a vision that the White House said is the "most serious, realistic and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians and the region safer and more prosperous."
The peace plan, which Trump said was already supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Blue and White head Benny Gantz, would give Israel full control of the settlements and its undivided capital in Jerusalem.
"If they are genuinely prepared to make peace with the Jewish state," Netanyahu said, "Israel will be there. Israel will be prepared to negotiate peace right away."
Trump said that the United States will recognize Israeli sovereignty over any land that “my vision provides to to be part of the State of Israel" and will require the Palestinians to recognize Israel as the Jewish state and to agree to solve the refugee problem outside of Israel. 
The plan also establishes a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem. 

As part of the plan, Trump will reveal a map delineating Israeli and Palestinian state borders. He said the map will make clear the “territorial sacrifices that Israel is willing to make for peace.”
Trump said the plan will “more than double Palestinian territory… No Palestinians will be uprooted from their homes.”
Moreover, he said that although Israel will maintain control of Jerusalem, the status quo will remain on the Temple Mount and Israel will work with Jordan to ensure that all Muslims who want to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque will be able to do so.
The president said that if the Palestinians choose to accept the plan, some $50 billion will be infused into this new Palestinian state.
“There are many countries that want to partake in this,” he said. “The Palestinian poverty rate will be cut in half and their GDP will double and triple.” He then called for “peace and prosperity for the Palestinian people.”

He added, “I have to do a lot for the Palestinians or it just wouldn’t be fair.”

But Trump noted that the transition to the two-state solution will present “no incremental security risk to the State of Israel whatsoever.
“Peace requires compromise, but we will never require Israel to compromise on it security,” he continued. 
Netanyahu in his speech said that he has agreed to negotiate peace with the Palestinians on the basis of Trump's peace plan. The prime minister noted several key reasons, but namely that rather than "play lip service to Israel's security," the president "recognizes that Israel must have sovereignty in places that enable Israel to defend itself by itself.
"For too long, the heart of Israel has been outrageously branded as illegally occupied territory," Netanyahu continued. "Today, Mr. President, you are puncturing this big lie. You are recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over all Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria - large and small alike."

However, Israel agreed that it will maintain the status quo in all areas that the peace plan does not designate as Jewish for four years to allow for an opportunity for negotiation. At the same time, as per the plan, Israel will immediately apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and other areas that the plan does recognize as Israeli.
  

Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Palestinians Donald Trump Trump's Peace Plan Deal of the century
