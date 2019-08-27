WATCH: IDF forces raid weapon manufacturing factory in West Bank

IDF forces raided a weapon manufacturing factory on Monday night and confiscated a lathe in Beit Likiya in West Bank.



In a joint effort, IDF forces, Shin Bet, Police and Border Police forces have arrested eight suspects for involvement in terrorist activities, civil terror and violent disturbances of civilian lives.

IDF forces raid a factory with a weapon manufacturing lathe in West BankAll of the suspects were taken for further investigation."The IDF will continue its campaign to detect illegal weapons in order to keep residents safe in the area," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });