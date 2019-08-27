WATCH: IDF forces raid weapon manufacturing factory in West Bank

IDF forces confiscate a lathe for manufactoring weapons in the West Bank.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF forces raided a weapon manufacturing factory on Monday night and confiscated a lathe in Beit Likiya in West Bank.
In a joint effort, IDF forces, Shin Bet, Police and Border Police forces have arrested eight suspects for involvement in terrorist activities, civil terror and violent disturbances of civilian lives.
All of the suspects were taken for further investigation.
"The IDF will continue its campaign to detect illegal weapons in order to keep residents safe in the area," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.
