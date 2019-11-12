Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

WATCH: IDF soldiers block CNN reporter's camera on live TV

CNN's Jerusalem Correspondent Oren Liebermann was seen in the live video trying to maneuver away so he could continue reporting, but a hand kept blocking the camera and blacking out the transmission.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 14:27
IDF soldiers blocking a CNN camera on Tuesday near the border with Gaza

IDF soldiers blocking a CNN camera on Tuesday near the border with Gaza. (photo credit: CNN)

IDF soldiers blocked the camera of a CNN reporter as he was in the middle of a live TV update along the border with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. 

CNN's Jerusalem Correspondent Oren Liebermann was seen in the live video trying to maneuver away so he could continue reporting, but a hand kept blocking the camera and blacking out the transmission. All of this happened on live TV. 
"IDF soldier is putting his hand on our camera," Liebermann said. "The soldiers are now using violence against us."



Early Tuesday morning, Israel struck a home in the Gaza Strip, killing Baha Abu Al-Ata, a top Islamic Jihad field commander, responsible for recent rocket fire against Israel, and said to have been in the midst of planning a series of attacks against the Jewish state.



Related Content

Rishon Lezion quiet as rockets rain down
November 12, 2019
Central Israel a ghost town as terrorists aim rockets at the country

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings