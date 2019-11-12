WATCH: IDF soldiers block CNN reporter's camera on live TV

IDF soldiers blocked the camera of a CNN reporter as he was in the middle of a live TV update along the border with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.





CNN's Jerusalem Correspondent Oren Liebermann was seen in the live video trying to maneuver away so he could continue reporting, but a hand kept blocking the camera and blacking out the transmission. All of this happened on live TV.







עימות בשידור חי בין כתב cnn בישראל לחיילי צה"ל בגבול עזה. pic.twitter.com/MDg34QA4Li — Tal Sagy, Ch2news (@talsagy) November 12, 2019

Early Tuesday morning, Israel struck a home in the Gaza Strip, "IDF soldier is putting his hand on our camera," Liebermann said. "The soldiers are now using violence against us."Early Tuesday morning, Israel struck a home in the Gaza Strip, killing Baha Abu Al-Ata , a top Islamic Jihad field commander, responsible for recent rocket fire against Israel, and said to have been in the midst of planning a series of attacks against the Jewish state.

