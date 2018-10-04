October 04 2018
|
Tishrai, 25, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

WATCH: Khan al-Ahmar activists demonstrate outside President's home

The Civil Administration warned Khan al-Ahmar residents that they must demolish their modular homes by October 1.

By YVETTE J. DEANE
October 4, 2018 18:12

Khan al Ahmar demonstration outside president's home, October 10, 2018 (Tovah Lazaroff)

Khan al Ahmar demonstration outside president's home, October 10, 2018 (Tovah Lazaroff)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Protesters demonstrated against the demolition of Khan al-Ahmar in front of President Reuven Rivlin's home in Jerusalem on Thursday.

"Khan al-Ahmar," participants chanted as they held signs that read "#SAVEMYSCHOOL."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Civil Administration warned Khan al-Ahmar residents that they must demolish their modular homes by October 1. However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Israel on Wednesday and Thursday has seemingly delayed the eviction.

Such a warning is one of the preliminary steps to a forced demolition that would include the razing of the village’s elementary school, which was built with European donations.

Left-wing activists have tried to appeal to Merkel because Germany is one of the countries that along with the European Union has been warning Israel not to take down the encampment of tents and shacks that are the homes to 180 Jahalin Bedouin.

Merkel's visit has been delayed for a year and a half, in part because of Germany’s objection to renewed settlement efforts.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this article.







Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

People watch S-300 air defense missile systems launching missiles
October 4, 2018
Russian Chief Rabbi: Israel shouldn't rely on anyone, S-300 was ‘mistake’

By SAMUEL THROPE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut