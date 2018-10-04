WATCH: Khan al-Ahmar activists demonstrate outside President's home

X
Protesters demonstrated against the demolition of Khan al-Ahmar in front of President Reuven Rivlin's home in Jerusalem on Thursday.
"Khan al-Ahmar," participants chanted as they held signs that read "#SAVEMYSCHOOL."
The Civil Administration warned Khan al-Ahmar residents that they must demolish their modular homes by October 1. However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Israel on Wednesday and Thursday has seemingly delayed the eviction.
Such a warning is one of the preliminary steps to a forced demolition that would include the razing of the village’s elementary school, which was built with European donations.
Left-wing activists have tried to appeal to Merkel because Germany is one of the countries that along with the European Union has been warning Israel not to take down the encampment of tents and shacks that are the homes to 180 Jahalin Bedouin.
Merkel's visit has been delayed for a year and a half, in part because of Germany’s objection to renewed settlement efforts.Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this article.
