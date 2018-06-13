June 13 2018
|
Sivan, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

WATCH LIVE: The U.S. battles for Israel at the U.N.

If the UNGA were to support the US against Hamas, it would mark the first time it has issued such a condemnation.

By
June 13, 2018 22:49
1 minute read.
WATCH LIVE: The U.S. battles for Israel at the U.N.

The voting results are displayed on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly in which the United States declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital was declared "null and void" on December 21, 2017 in New York City.. (photo credit: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES/AFP)

The United States is pulling out all the stops to battle on behalf of Israel at the Untied Nations General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon over Gaza violence.

Pro-Palestinian forces have an automatic majority at the UNGA and the United States has no veto power, but the US has asked the body to condemn Hamas violence against Israel.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


If the UNGA were to support the US against Hamas, it would mark the first time it has issued such a condemnation.

Some diplomatic pundits have cautioned that the move could back fire, because if the request is denied, it could give the impression that the US is isolated in the international arena.


The US has asked for the commendation to be considered as an amendment to a resolution put forward by Algeria, Turkey and the Palestinian Authority.

That resolution calls for a UN protection force for Palestinians in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and along the Gaza border.

The PA turned to the UNGA after the UN Security Council rejected a similar text two weeks ago.



This resolution calls on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to submit a written report within 60 days with recommendation on how to ensure the safety of the Palestinian population “under Israeli occupation” including “recommendations regarding an international protection mechanism.”

The PA has called for the session through a mechanism called the Uniting for Peace Resolution, designed in the Cold War era to circumvent UNSC veto by the former Soviet Union.

There are those who contend that the resolution gives the UNGA the ability to act in cases where the UNSC is deadlocked.

The UN has rejected that interpretation, arguing it does not grant such power to the UNGA.


Related Content

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip
June 13, 2018
U.N. Envoy: Another Gaza war could spark a regional conflict

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut