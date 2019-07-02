White House publishes economic plan in Arabic amid Palestinian boycott

US President's envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
U.S. Envoy for Middle East negotiations Jason Greenblatt announced on Tuesday that despite the Palestinian boycott of the US's peace plan, the Palestinians should have the opportunity to read the plan first before they dismiss it. Greenblatt published a link to the economic portion of the peace plan on twitter with document in Arabic.
"While Palestinian leadership boycotted & tried (unsuccessfully) to undermine our workshop, Palestinians & the region deserve a chance to judge our economic plan for themselves. I’m pleased to share our Peace to Prosperity vision in Arabic!" Greenblatt tweeted on Tuesday.
The White House unveiled the plan in English a few days before the conference, which took place from June 25-26.
Palestinians chose to boycott the summit, while some Arab countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, and Morocco attended. Some Palestinian businessman decided to attend the conference, but received tremendous backlash from their family and even the government. The Palestinian Authority arrested a Hebron businessman, Saleh Abu Mayaleh, who attended the conference. After pressure from the US, Abu Mayaleh was later released.
