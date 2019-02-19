Who's behind renewed tensions at Temple Mount?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The latest crisis surrounding the Golden Gate site on the Temple Mount has apparently been defused thanks to understandings reached between Israel and Jordan, Palestinian sources said on Tuesday.



The sources warned, however, that the continued closure of the site by the Jerusalem Police to Muslim worshipers would spark violent clashes at the site and in other parts of east Jerusalem.

As part of the reported understandings, police officers on Tuesday removed chains from the iron gate leading to the site, which is also known as the Gate of Mercy. However, the site will remain closed in accordance with a court order.On Monday, Muslim worshipers attempted to force their way into the site after expressing fear that Israel was planning to turn it into a section for Jewish prayers. Five protesters were detained and later served with police orders to stay away from the Temple Mount for the next few weeks. The site was previously closed because of illegal construction and excavations by the Wakf.The incident was the second of its kind at the Temple Mount in recent weeks. Last month, a scuffle broke out between Muslim protesters and police forces after Wakf guards tried to prevent a policeman wearing a Kippah from entering the Dome of the Rock.The two incidents are seen in the context of the Wakf’s effort to assert its absolute control over the Temple Mount, or Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary).The Jordanian-controlled Wakf Department in east Jerusalem has been facing growing criticism from Palestinians for its perceived failure to confront Israeli “provocations” at the holy site, including visits by Jewish groups and restrictions on construction and excavation work there. Some Palestinians have even gone as far as accusing the Wakf of being in “collusion” with Israel to alter the status quo on the Temple Mount.Although the Wakf is supposed to be the sole authority controlling and managing the site, there are other groups that have long been active at the Temple Mount.These groups include the Palestinian Authority’s ruling Fatah faction, the Islamic Movement - Northern Branch in Israel and Hizb ut-Tahrir, a pan-Islamist organization that seeks to re-establish the Islamic Caliphate. In addition, a group called the Youth of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) has also been trying to establish a presence on the Temple Mount. The group consists of dozens of east Jerusalem men and women who call themselves “Defenders of Al-Aqsa Mosque” and “Mourabitoun” (The Steadfast).All these groups played a major role in the protests that erupted after Israel installed metal detectors and security cameras at one of the entrances to the Temple Mount in 2017. The Israeli move came after terrorists shot and killed two police officers at the Temple Mount compound. The protests ended after Israel removed the equipment.Although tensions have persisted over the continued Jewish visits to the Temple Mount, the situation there has since been relatively calm.It now seems, however, that some Palestinians are again trying to trigger a crisis with Israel over the Temple Mount. The timing is evidently linked to the upcoming elections in Israel. These Palestinians believe that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is keen on avoiding a major confrontation over the holy site ahead of the vote. They believe that this is the right time to try and change the status quo by embarking on moves like the one to reopen the Golden Gate site.The Netanyahu government’s subsequent decision to remove the metal detectors and security cameras sent a message to some Palestinians that Israel caves in to pressure and threats. The Palestinian groups that are active on the Temple Mount believe that similar protests and threats of violence would force Israel to reconsider its measures and policies towards the holy site.Some Palestinian activists are also hoping that renewed tensions at the Temple Mount will harm relations between Israel and Jordan, which considers itself the official religious custodian over the holy site in Jerusalem. Although the Jordanians have been publicly voicing strong criticism of Israeli measures at the Temple Mount, their senior government officials have nevertheless been engaged in behind-the-scenes contacts with Israel to ease tensions and prevent a major confrontation there.The crisis surrounding the Golden Gate/Gate of Mercy site may have been solved thanks to Israeli-Jordanian understandings, but judging from the reactions and statements of Palestinian officials and activists, the threat of a major confrontation over the Temple Mount remains as serious and imminent as ever.

