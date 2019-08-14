Hamas to 'shower' Israeli cities with missiles

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar vowed to defeat the IDF and “shower” Israeli cities with missile barrages if Israel launches another military campaign in the Gaza Strip.



“We will break the defeated occupation army if it crosses into the Gaza Strip. We know what we say and mean what we utter,” Sinwar said in a speech celebrating the Eid al-Adha religious holiday in his hometown of Khan Younis in Southern Gaza.

“If Israel launches a campaign in Gaza, we will shower their cities with hundreds of missiles in one go,” he added, “if a war occurs, we will strike on the occupation army and break its power once and forever. We are not joking.”Sinwar then praised the August 1rst attack by Hani Abu Salah, a member of Hamas’ border patrol, who injured an IDF officer and two soldiers as he tried to infiltrate into southern Israel in the area of Kissufim.The attack, Sinwar said, was a “heroic commando one.”Abu Salah had been wearing a uniform and was armed with grenades and a Kalashnikov when he infiltrated into Israeli territory from the southern edge of the Hamas-run enclave.During the short speech Sinwar also stated that the weekly protests along the border fence “will go on until it achieves its goals”.The Great Return March border protests began on March 30th and have seen over half a million people violently demonstrating along the security fence demanding an end to the 12-year long blockade, congregating at points along the border range between several thousand to 45,000 every Friday.Demonstrators have been burning tires and hurling stones and marbles as well as other types of violence which include the throwing of grenades and improvised explosive devices (including military-grade explosives) towards troops. Ball bearings and other projectiles are also launched by high-velocity slingshots towards forces along the border.The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza close to 300 Palestinians have been killed and over 22,000 others injured since the beginning of the Great March of Return began.According to The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) as of March 2019there have been a total of 29,187 Palestinians injured since the protests began, with 7,246 injured by live ammunition and 773 injured by rubber bullets.Another 12,442 Palestinians were injured by gas inhalation and another 8,449 by other means. OCHA documentation also found that the large majority of those injured were men (21,433) followed by 5,333 male youths as well as 1,699 women and 445 girls.The first Israeli soldier killed along the Gaza front since Operation Protective Edge in 2014 also occurred during one the weekly protest, after an IDF force responded to a violent protest by 20 Palestinian youth some 400 meters from the border fence. Staff Sgt. Aviv Levi was killed after he shot in the chest by sniper fire.Over the past year there have been 10 rounds of violent conflict with terror groups in the Strip, with the last round in early May seeing over 700 rockets fired towards southern Israel and killed five civilians.

