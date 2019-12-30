NYC Conference
Containers are seen in this general view of the port of the northern city of Haifa April 23, 2013.

Israeli exports soared by almost 70% over past decade

12/30/2019

11-year-old daughter of Jersey City hero calls rabbi in solidarity after Monsey

12/30/2019
A combination of images depicts what the U.S. military says are bases of the Kataib Hezbollah militi

Fallout from US strikes against Iranian-backed militias

12/30/2019

Turkey arrests 70 Islamic State suspects ahead of New Year

12/30/2019
Hasmonean estate house

Hasmonean site in West Bank at risk from robbery and neglect, archaeologist says

12/30/2019
A 19-year-old British woman covers her face as she arrives at the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni,

Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying

12/30/2019

The 7 top business formation services in the U.S.

12/30/2019
Hilltop Youth settlers [illustrative]

10 top Israeli-Palestinian conflict stories of the decade

12/30/2019
Chinese President Xi Jinping (front row, center) and fellow delegates raise their hands as they take

Chinese court sentences Early Rain Church pastor to nine years for subversion

12/30/2019

Chilean president celebrates Hanukkah as social riots rage

12/30/2019
A woman holds candles while standing in solidarity with the victims after an assailant stabbed five

Monsey’s Orthodox Jews are defiant but searching for answers

12/30/2019
Pedestrians walk past a yeshiva in the South Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, April 9, 2019.

Guardian Angels patrols will begin after increase in antisemitic attacks

12/30/2019
An Iraqi flag flies at a military camp near the border with Syria at al-Qaim, Iraq, November 25, 201

US officials: Strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria successful

12/30/2019
Palestinians look on as Israeli police set up a checkpoint in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood

Israeli government ignores request to include East Jerusalem in elections

12/30/2019
Demonstrators hold Palestinian flags during a protest marking the 71st anniversary of the 'Nakba', o

2020 Protest Program Raising Concerns among Palestinian Public

12/30/2019
Asaf Azulay

Marketing associate of the month: Bank Hapoalim’s Asaf Azulay

12/30/2019

