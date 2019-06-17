Fighting BDS Online with Israel’s DigiTell Defenders

The Digitell network for pro-Israel Online Activism at the Jerusalem Post annual conference in New York.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
At the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, special recognition was given was to Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs and the DigiTell network for its pro-Israel online activism. Established by the Ministry one year ago, the DigiTell network consists of 100 bloggers and activists who have an on-line reach of 15 million people, communicating in five different languages, defend Israel online, combatting BDS and anti-Semitism on a fulltime basis.
Minister of Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan presented awards to Digi-Tell representatives on stage. Aviva Klompas, representing the bloggers, pointed out that while Israel recently celebrated its 71st birthday, one hundred generations of Jews dreamed of a sovereign state in the land of Israel. “Freedom is not free,” she noted. “Since its first day, Israel has had to defend itself from hostile neighbors.”
Explaining the power of DigiTell, Klompas said, “To do something that has impact, a small group of people had an idea to connect a global community of activists to tell Israel’s incredible story and stand against those who would delegitimize the state. We can amplify our voices because we collaborate.”
Minister Erdan added, “It’s often said that it takes a network to fight a network.I am proud of DigiTell. For the first time, the top influencers in the pro-Israel online community are working together to expose BDS lies, counter incitement, fight anti-Semitism, and share the truth about Israel.”