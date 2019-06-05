Florida’s DeSantis removes Airbnb from state blacklist

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan visit the Gush Etzion region of the West Bank.
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he has decided to remove Airbnb from the state’s blacklist after it renounced its decision not to advertise apartments in Judea and Samaria.
“As governor, I have an obligation to oppose policies that unfairly target Israel,” DeSantis wrote on his Twitter account. “Once @Airbnb ended their discriminatory policy toward Israel, we decided to remove them from the @FloridaSBA Scrutinized Companies List.”
Florida sanctioned the global vacation website in January after it announced a decision to boycott West Bank settlements.
The state was able to make the move because, according to Florida law, any company that engages in Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) actions can be placed on the Scrutinized Companies List. Being on this lists prohibits the state from investing in publicly traded companies on that list or contracting with them for services. But companies on the list can still engage in commercial activities in the state of Florida.
In April, Airbnb announced it would back off its plan to remove Jewish rentals in Judea and Samaria from its rental listings to end lawsuits brought by hosts and potential hosts.
Likewise, Israeli lawyers filed a class action suit against Airbnb in November immediately after it said it planned to remove listings of Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria “that are at the core of the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.”
