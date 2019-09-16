Ilhan Omar: I hope Israelis will make 'different decision' in election

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) addresses a small rally on immigration rights at the temporary installation of a replica of the Statue of Liberty at Union Station in Washington, U.S. May 16, 2019. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, an outspoken voice for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanction movement (BDS) spoke about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Face the Nation on Sunday.



"I certainly hope that the people of Israel make a different decision [in the coming election]," Omar said. "My hope is that they recognize that his existence, his policies, his rhetoric is contradictory to the peace that we are all hoping that that region receives, and receives soon."

Netanyahu’s existence as the leader of Israel has diminished any hope for a two-state solution and we can’t be expected to be silent about that! https://t.co/A6pVIGWc59 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 15, 2019

Omar continued, "Just right now, if you look at the annexation that's taking place, for many of us in Congress, there has been a long-standing support for a two-state solution. This annexation now is going to make sure that that peace process does not happen and we will not get to a two-state solution."I think what is really important is for people to understand that you have to give people the opportunity to seek the kind of justice they want in a peaceful way, and I think the opportunity to boycott, divest, sanction, is the kind of pressure that leads to that peaceful process," Omar concluded.Later, Omar tweeted the video of her interview and added, "Netanyahu’s existence as the leader of Israel has diminished any hope for a two-state solution and we can’t be expected to be silent about that!"Omar was blocked from entering Israel in August due to her support for the BDS movement. At the time, she responded to the cancellation of her trip, saying, "It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the US government. Trump's Muslim ban is what Israel is implementing, this time against two duly elected Members of Congress. Denying entry into Israel not only limits our ability to learn from Israelis but also to enter the Palestinian territories."

