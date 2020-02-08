MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to Israel boycott

Major League Baseball (MLB) will no longer be promoting Roger Waters' most recent tour due to his support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, according to a report by the Associated Press. The MLB had sponsored ticket pre-sales for Waters' "This is Not a Drill" tour, but later changed their minds on the decision to promote the event following criticisms from Jewish advocacy groups. The MLB confirmed the decision to The Jerusalem Post.The B’nai B’rith Jewish advocacy and aid group had criticized the original decision to sponsor ticket pre-sales, noting that the BDS movement “far exceed[s] the boundaries of civil discourse," while adding that the movement itself is antisemitic.Roger Waters has been known as a fierce critic of Israel, joining the BDS movement in 2011. The BDS movement calls for an international boycott of Israel in response to the occupation of the West Bank. The BDS movement has been criticized for singling-out Israel, as well as antisemitism. This is not the first time Waters lost sponsorships, including from American Express and Citibank, due to his involvement with BDS.