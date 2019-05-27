“No room for BDS,” Florida Governor says in West Bank settlement visit

DeSantis in Ariel University.
(photo credit: THE GOVERNORS PRESS OFFICE)
X
Governor Ron DeSantis visited the West Bank settlement of Ariel on Wednesday, including the university there, to underscore his strong support for Judea and Samaria and his opposition to the Boycott, Sanctions and Divestment movement.
“In Florida there is no place for BDS,” DeSantis said.
Florida has been a strong opponent of the BDS movement. Its cabinet has recognized Jerusalem as “Israel’s eternal capital.” It also blacklisted the global company Airbnb after it announced that it planned to boycott West Bank settlements. Airbnb has since rescinded that boycott.
Ariel University presented DeSantis with an Honorary Fellowship Award for his commitment to the State of Israel. Philanthropists Sheldon Adelson, Dr. Miriam Adelson, Ariel Mayor Eli Shaviro and Ariel University President Yehuda Danon attended the ceremony.
During the governor’s visit, Ariel University signed a memorandum of understanding with Florida Atlantic University.
“I promised to be the most pro-Israel Governor in America and I sincerely thank Ariel University for presenting me the Honorary Fellowship Award,” DeSantis said. “This recognition means a lot and I am humbled to be the recipient. Let it be known that Florida will always stand with Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East.”
DeSantis is in Israel leading a large trade mission from May 25 to 31.
Last year, Texas trade commissioner Sid Miller visited the Samaria region of the West Bank, where the Ariel settlement and Ariel University are located.
