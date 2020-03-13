The Israeli Health Ministry confirmed that 2,479 healthcare workers have entered quarantine, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 126 people on Friday morning.

1,174 hospital workers are in quarantine, as well as 171 MDA employees, 24 IDF healthcare workers, 93 psychiatrists, 128 geriatric care workers, 106 east Jerusalem healthcare workers, 20 administrative workers and 763 community staff.

Two of the coronavirus patients are in serious condition, five are in moderate condition and 119 are in fair condition.