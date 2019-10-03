Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

13 arrested overnight in West Bank for terror-related activities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 3, 2019 07:43
During the night, 13 wanted suspects were arrested by IDF soldiers, Border Police and Israeli police on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity, civil terror and violent order violations against civilians and the security forces.

The suspects were taken away for questioning. IDF soldiers also carried out operations through the night and seized a cache of find illegal weapons in the city of Nablus.


