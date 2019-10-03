13 arrested overnight in West Bank for terror-related activities

During the night, 13 wanted suspects were arrested by IDF soldiers, Border Police and Israeli police on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity, civil terror and violent order violations against civilians and the security forces.



The suspects were taken away for questioning. IDF soldiers also carried out operations through the night and seized a cache of find illegal weapons in the city of Nablus.



