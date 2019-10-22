Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

15 people injured at funeral of Rabbi Karelitz

Most of the injuries were reportedly light and occurred after those who climbed to high places to view the procession fell.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 22, 2019 14:39
1 minute read.
The funeral of Rabbi Karelitzin Bnei Brak October 22, 2019. (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

A total of 15 people were treated at the funeral of Rabbi Karelitz in Bnei Brak today by United Hatzalah, according to the organizations. Most of the injuries were reportedly light and occurred after those who climbed to high places to view the procession fell.

"I call on all participants to refrain from climbing on fences, Sukkot, lamp posts and bus stops, as well as other items that are not safe or suitable to be climbed on. Our ambulances and first responders are spread out throughout the funeral procession to safeguard the health of the participants and we are providing care to many people who have fallen from high places after climbing on unsafe objects," Vice President of United Hatzalah in Charge of Operations Dov Maisel said.

Karelitz, an ultra-Orthodox rabbi, died on Monday, the same day as Meir Shamgar.

His court's rulings, which dealt with personal issues, property law and conversion are widely respected throughout the Jewish world. In fact, the High Court of Justice ruled in 2013 that those who converted in his court were eligible for citizenship under the Law of Return.

Karelitz was born in 1926 in the town of Kosava in Belarus and moved to Israel in 1935 with his family.

"His special personality and his amazing expertise in Torah and halachic literature  created thousands of students who continue his path through great commitment to the Jewish people and its heritage," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

President Reuven Rivlin said that Karelitz's  that “teachings, his modesty and his humility were his signature, which was one of truth which he carried with him in all his undertakings.”

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


