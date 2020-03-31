Two Israeli coronavirus patients die overnight, over 4,800 sick

A 49-year-old coronavirus patient who suffered from preexisting medical conditions passed away overnight at Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center. She had been in the hospital since last Thursday. Additionally, a woman in her 50s died of the virus overnight at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer. She, too, had multiple preexisting medical conditions. At the same time, the 58-year-old man who passed away yesterday at Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center and who was at first believed to have died of the novel virus, was found not to be infected, KAN news reported. As such, the number of dead in Israel stands at 17.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The guidelines will be enforced by the Israel Police and IDF as emergency regulations. Among the new restrictions: banning the gathering of more than two people, attendance at funerals will be limited to 20 people and the economy will move to a 15% work format.As of Tuesday morning, the number of patients who have been diagnosed with coronavirus is 4,831, of which 83 are in serious condition and 69 intubated. So far, only 163 people have recovered from the virus.Overnight, the government approved the new, tighter restrictions issued Monday evening by
The new guidelines include that no more than two people from the same family may gather; offices must reduce their in-house workforces to 15% and ensure that workers maintain two meters between themselves; up to 20 people can attend a funeral; up to 10 people can attend a brit milah circumcision ceremony; weddings can have no guests; prayer services cannot take place even in open spaces; people are asked to pray alone.
Netanyahu also referred to the approaching Passover holiday, saying he wants nuclear families to host their own Seders and that family visits should be avoided on the eve of the holiday.“What I said now is also true of the holidays of non-Jewish communities,” he said, referring to the upcoming holidays of Easter and Ramadan. “We bless everyone with good holidays, but we will also require them to follow the same guidelines because it saves lives.
“In our battle against coronavirus, we will not spare any effort,” he added. “As I have told you from the beginning, it is better to be more stringent than not. Many countries have followed us in this policy.”
One of the community's with the highest number of infected patients is Bnei Brak. On Tuesday morning, Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman said that the health funds will open four testing branches in the city. Anyone with a fever over 38 degrees Celsius or who is coughing or having difficulty breathing will be able to make an appoint to be tested.