30-year-old woman found dead in Holon in possible murder

The woman’s husband allegedly chased her when she tried to leave their apartment and stabbed her on the stairs in the building.The assault allegedly happened in front of their 14-year-old son who called the police, Haaretz reported, adding that a neighbor reported the man fled holding the knife.

The man was released from prison in March after serving ten months for domestic violence against his wife. The woman used to live in a shelter for abused and battered women, but left.

A 30-year-old woman was found unconscious in her Holon apartment and was later pronounced dead, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported on Tuesday. Police suspect the woman was stabbed repeatedly by her husband, Kan 11 reported. The man fled the scene and police officers are searching for him.Domestic violence has increased in Israel in the last few weeks due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus and the many hours families are now forced to stay indoors with one another.