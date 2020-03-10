Five more Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus as hysteria increases

The newly diagnosed patients were announced less than 24 hours since the government released a set of new restrictions on the country, including that all people entering Israel from abroad will be required to spend 14 days in home isolation.



He said that the decision will be in effect for two weeks. So far, Israel knows the epidemiology of all of the people diagnosed except one, patient No. 29, who works for Magen David Adom. His wife and two children also contracted the virus. They were diagnosed on Monday. Worldwide, there are more than 100,000 cases of the potentially lethal virus, also known as COVID-19. On Monday, the director general of the World Health Organization named the virus "an uneven epidemic" and called on countries to take action to fight the virus. "After a day of complex discussions, we have made a decision: Whoever arrives in Israel from abroad will enter quarantine for 14 days," Netanyahu said in a video statement Monday. "This is a difficult decision but it is essential to maintaining public health, which takes precedence over everything."

Five more Israelis were diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday.Patient No. 51 is an individual, from the southern region of the country, returned on February 27 from a family trip in Azerbaijan.Patient No. 52 is in his 80s from Ma'ale Adumim. He was in contact with patient No. 28.Patient No. 53 is in his 40s and from central Israel. He returned to the country from Munich on February 27.Patients No. 54 and 55 are in there mid-30s. They returned to Israel from Germany on March 6 and have been in isolation since then.