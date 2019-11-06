Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

A-G and Nitzan: Minister Ohana said serious things that distort reality

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 18:10
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and State Attorney Shai Nitzan addressed controversial remarks made by Justice Minister Amir Ohana in the Knesset on Wednesday.

Among other things, Ohana claimed that serious crimes were committed maliciously and that the system's leaders "protect criminals" and "allow decay to take over."  "These things are very serious and distort the reality," Nitzan and Mandelblit said.

This is a developing story.


