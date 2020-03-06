One-year-old baby boy stabbed to death in Hod Hasharon

A one-year-old baby boy was killed in Hod Hasharon on Friday morning after being stabbed by his father. He had been evacuated to hospital by Magen David Adom in a critical condition. In addition, a 3-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman were seriously injured, and a 37-year-old man lightly injured. Initial investigations indicate that the father stabbed his son, his daughter and wife, and then himself within the family home, according to Maariv. The wife appears to have attempted to escape with her daughter and shouted to neighbors from the yard, who then contacted the emergency services.
United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Oren Levy and Roey Baharuzi, who were among the first responders at the scene, said: "When we arrived at the scene we provided treatment to a year-old infant who was critically injured, to a young girl and a woman who were both seriously injured and to a man who was lightly injured. "Following the initial treatment that they received at the scene, the injured were transported to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah and Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba."Emergency medicine medic Ido Schiff, who also attended, said: "We arrived at the scene with large forces along with the police. In the yard, the woman lay conscious and suffering from injuries to her body," according to Maariv.He added: "The MDA paramedic began life-saving treatment that included dressing and bleeding and I continued into the apartment. A 3-year-old girl was brought to me, I performed an initial examination and provided primary care that included stopping life-threatening bleeding."Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit were dispatched to the scene to treat victims, witnesses, and first responders.