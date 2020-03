One-year-old baby boy stabbed to death in Hod Hasharon

Emergency medicine medic Ido Schiff, who also attended, said: "We arrived at the scene with large forces along with the police. In the yard, the woman lay conscious and suffering from injuries to her body," according to Maariv. He added: "The MDA paramedic began life-saving treatment that included dressing and bleeding and I continued into the apartment. A 3-year-old girl was brought to me, I performed an initial examination and provided primary care that included stopping life-threatening bleeding." He added: "The MDA paramedic began life-saving treatment that included dressing and bleeding and I continued into the apartment. A 3-year-old girl was brought to me, I performed an initial examination and provided primary care that included stopping life-threatening bleeding."

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Oren Levy and Roey Baharuzi, who were among the first responders at the scene, said: "When we arrived at the scene we provided treatment to a year-old infant who was critically injured, to a young girl and a woman who were both seriously injured and to a man who was lightly injured."Following the initial treatment that they received at the scene, the injured were transported to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah and Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba."Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit were dispatched to the scene to treat victims, witnesses, and first responders.