Aircraft attacks Iranian forces on Syrian-Iraqi border - report

An unidentified aircraft struck two vehicles near the Syrian-Iraqi border, Lebanese channel Al Mayadeen reported on Sunday.
The target was allegedly the Iraqi-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). The report claimed the commander of the PMF was killed in the strike.
