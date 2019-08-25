Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Aircraft attacks Iranian forces on Syrian-Iraqi border - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 25, 2019 18:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An unidentified aircraft struck two vehicles near the Syrian-Iraqi border, Lebanese channel Al Mayadeen reported on Sunday.

The target was allegedly the Iraqi-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). The report claimed the commander of the PMF was killed in the strike.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 25, 2019
Six killed in attack on Shi'ite convoy near Iraq-Syria border - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings