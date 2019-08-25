Aircraft attacks Iranian forces on Syrian-Iraqi border - report

An unidentified aircraft struck two vehicles near the Syrian-Iraqi border, Lebanese channel Al Mayadeen reported on Sunday.



The target was allegedly the Iraqi-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). The report claimed the commander of the PMF was killed in the strike.





