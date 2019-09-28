Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Algerian Foreign Minister: The issue of Palestine is a central question

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 28, 2019 05:56
Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum addressed the UNGA on Friday and said “the issue of Palestine is a central question.” 
 
Linking the Palestinian issue with “other crises and security issues in the Middle East” Boukadoum claimed that UN resolutions regarding this topic “have not been enforced on the ground.” 
 
Algeria, which once hosted a community of more than 120,000 Jews, witnessed a surge of Jewish immigration out of it to France and Israel during the 1960’s. It does not have diplomatic ties with Israel. 



