The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Amazon suspends planned delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx

By REUTERS  
APRIL 8, 2020 02:44
Amazon.com Inc will suspend a delivery service that aims to compete with UPS and FedEx in the United States.
The online retailer told customers that the service, Amazon Shipping, will be paused starting in June, according to the Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the change.Amazon is suspending the service because it needs people and capacity to handle a surge in its own customers’ orders, the Journal reported, citing sources.
"We regularly look at a variety of factors across Amazon to make sure we're set up in the right way to best serve our customers," an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters in an email confirming the halt in service.
Amazon Shipping is available in a handful of US cities, including Los Angeles, and handles non-Amazon and Amazon marketplace packages.
The company is grappling with a demand surge in the United States, where most residents are under stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that is sweeping around the globe.
Amazon has been unable to get many packages to customers in one or two days, as it had promised prior to the epidemic.
The suspension of Amazon Shipping will allow the company to focus on its core delivery operation, said Trevor Outman, founder of consultancy Shipware.
Amazon said in March it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to deal with a surge in online orders.
UPS and FedEx shares rose 2% in extended trading on the news.
WHO approves Novacyt's coronavirus testing kit
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 09:26 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 9,404 infected, 71 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/08/2020 09:11 AM
Israel's 66th coronavirus victim: A 67-year-old woman
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/08/2020 08:00 AM
NZ PM cautiously optimistic about coronavirus, urges Easter 'staycation'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 07:26 AM
Australia's parliament set to pass huge stimulus plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 02:39 AM
Trump says 110,000 ventilators will be added in coming weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 01:23 AM
Health Ministry signs deal to provide equipment for 10k tests a day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 11:57 PM
Under new coronavirus rules, US deports 400 migrant children
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 10:42 PM
France: Fourth country to pass the 10,000 coronavirus death toll
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 10:28 PM
House committee chair calls Navy secretary to resign, despite apology
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 10:10 PM
Shaked: I'll fight to prevent changes in the Judicial Election Committee
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 09:25 PM
High Court upholds lockdown of Bnei Brak as legal
Defense Ministry: Include disabled veterans in Passover grant
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 08:52 PM
Knesset approves special NIS 500 grants for Passover
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 07:54 PM
UK chief science adviser: Too early to say if coronavirus has peaked
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 07:37 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by