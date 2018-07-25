Amazon.com's film studio chief Ropell to depart

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday said Jason Ropell, the executive in charge of its film division, plans to leave the company, in what could signal a shift toward commercial projects and away from independent films.
Ropell, who oversaw the young movie studio's first Oscar wins since taking the job in 2015, will stay with the company for several months to help with the transition and strategy, the world's largest online retailer said.
Ted Hope and Matt Newman will both run the division as interim co-heads while the company searches for a replacement, Amazon said.
Until now, Jennifer Salke, Amazon Studios' chief who was hired in February, had largely made personnel changes related to the company's television programming. The move on Tuesday highlights Salke's interest in reviewing the direction of Amazon's film slate as well.
Ropell helped the streaming media service capture its first Academy Awards in 2017 for the drama "Manchester by the Sea," which won two Oscars.
Amazon's "The Big Sick" was an Oscar nominee this year, and another project championed by Ropell, the upcoming film "Beautiful Boy" starring actor Steve Carell, has already generated Oscar buzz for 2019.
While artistic fare put Amazon on the map in Hollywood and helped it attract top talent, the company is increasingly seeking a wider audience as it pursues its central business goal: attracting more members to Prime, its subscription-based video streaming and shopping club.
Amazon's 100 million Prime members globally buy more goods on average than those who are not in the club, which in the United States costs $119 per year.
Reuters reported earlier this year that Amazon expected to go after films with budgets in the $50 million range at the expense of indie projects costing around $5 million.
Ropell's departure could accelerate that shift.
Changes to Amazon's TV lineup are already under way. Amazon last year announced it will make a prequel to the fantasy drama "The Lord of the Rings," in what some viewed as an attempt to rival HBO's global hit "Game of Thrones."