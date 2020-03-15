American Colony Hotel announces it will close due to coronavirus

The American Colony Hotel in Jerusalem announced on Sunday that it would be shutting its doors due to the coronavirus outbreak."Following last night's announcement by the Israeli government, we are forced by law to close our Hotel and all public outlets (restaurants, bars and fitness center). Sadly we cannot honor future bookings as well as existing ones until further notice," the hotel's general manager Guy Lindt wrote on The American Colony Hotel's Facebook page.The iconic hotel is famous for hosting journalists, dignitaries and celebrities alike.