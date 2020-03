In Egypt, according to the most recent reports, there are at least 37 patients. Egypt likewise has confirmed its first fatality due to the coronavirus; a German citizen died of the disease, according to the country’s health ministry. Health officials in Iraq, Lebanon and Egypt announced Saturday there has been an increase in cases of coronavirus in those nations.In Egypt, according to the most recent reports, there are at least 37 patients. Egypt likewise has confirmed its first fatality due to the coronavirus; a German citizen died of the disease, according to the country’s health ministry.

The Ministry of Health announced that all travelers returning to Israel from Egypt will require two weeks in isolation.The announcement was made official on Monday, after the weekend saw an increase of coronavirus in the region.