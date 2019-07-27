Arab parties announce agreement to run as joint list in upcoming elections

MK Ayman Odeh, co-head of the Israeli-Arab Hadash-Ta'al party at a rally supporting the Supreme Court in Tel Aviv, May 25, 2019.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Representatives of communist party Hadash, Ta’al, United Arab parties said they will run as a joint list headed by Ayman Odeh in the upcoming election. The Islamic Movement party, Balad, will decide in the coming days if they will also join the alliance.
The announcement was made at the Ramada Hotel in Nazareth following an agreement which was reached Saturday morning on the establishment of the joint list.
MK Amantas Shehadeh said that "the Central Committee will discuss the latest developments tomorrow and decide on the matter of the joint list. We asked to postpone the press conference, but we were refused.
IN THE April election Hadash-Ta’al ran together and tied with Labor, receiving six seats. UAL-Balad received four.
Maaviv contributed to this report.
More to follow.
