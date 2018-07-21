Arabic media: Israel obtained list of Iranian targets in Iraq

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Israel has obtained a “list of targets inside Iraqi territory,” according to the Arabic website Al-Jarida. The media outlet claims it learned from “informed sources” that Jerusalem has a list of “Iranian military sites used to transport weapons, equipment to Syria.”
Al-Jarida says it obtained exclusive photos of some of these targets, including border crossings with Iran near Mehran east of Baghdad and also another crossing near Basra. “Israel has monitored these sites, the sources pointed out that Iran was attempting to create a land corridor from Tehran via Baghdad to Syria.” The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps controlled some of these sites, including a base at Rutba and other sections of roads leading to Syria.
“The implementation of this threat would represent a change in the rules and an attempt by Tel Aviv to expand the map of the game,” the website wrote.