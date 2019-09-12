Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

At least 50 dead in Congo after train derails

By REUTERS
September 12, 2019 14:22
GOMA - At least 50 people were killed when a train derailed in Congo's southeastern province of Tanganyika in the early hours of Thursday, the minister of humanitarian affairs said.

Minister Steve Mbikayi said the accident happened around three in the morning local time in the town of Mayibaridi and the death toll was provisional.



"Speaking for the government, I present my condolences to the families affected," he said on Twitter.


