Avigdor Liberman lobbying for release of Naama Issachar from Russian jail

Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman is reportedly using his private contacts in Russia to help secure the release of Israeli Naama Issachar, The Jerusalem Post's sister paper Maariv first reported.Issachar was sentenced to seven years in prison for allegedly smuggling drugs into Moscow. She has denied the charges. Issachar appealed for her release last week but the appeal was denied.According to Maariv reporter Anna Bresky, Liberman, however declined to comment on his efforts. However, sources close to the party leader said that he was directly involved in the release of a number of Israelis in the past from Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Romania and even Libya. Most recently, Liberman played a role in the release of the body of Sgt. Zachary Baumel.All of Liberman's efforts have been done under the radar and without publication in media, Maariv noted. Liberman's associated to the Hebrew daily that efforts are kept quiet because "public statements and media noise, in Liberman's opinion, only interfere with the real and delicate activity of releasing prisoners."