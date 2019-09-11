Ayman Odeh forcibly removed from Knesset before Cameras Bill vote

MK Ayman Odeh places camera in PM Benjamin Netanyahu's face during debate on bill legislating filming in polling stations. (photo credit: ISAAC HARARI / KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein had Joint List Ayman Odeh forcibly removed from the Knesset chamber on Wednesday during a debate before a vote on the bill that would allow cameras to film polling stations, according to Kan news.





"No no, it's not funny. It's really not funny. MK Ayman Odeh, please leave," said Edelstein, as Odeh placed the phone directly in Netanyahu's face.



הדיון בחוק המצלמות: ח"כ עודה הצמיד מצלמה לפניו של רה"מ והורחק@ZeevKam pic.twitter.com/LMS0XxDYy9 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 11, 2019

"Get out already, I've already heard your speeches," said Edelstein as Odeh resisted being removed.

The camera bill would allow observers to bring cameras to polling stations but not into voting booths on Election Day.Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.

