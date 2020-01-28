Balloons with suspicious objects land in southern Israel
By MAARIV ONLINE
JANUARY 28, 2020 08:24
Two balloons with suspicious objects attached to them were found in the Shaar HaNegev region in southern Israel on Tuesday morning. One landed in an agricultural field and the other was in a greenhouse.
