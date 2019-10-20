Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bibi exposes 'secret plan', Gantz and Liberman: 'you failed'

Gantz and Liberman respond to Netanyahu's video revealing an alleged 'secret plan', telling him he has failed to form a government

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 20, 2019 19:03
In a Sunday tweet, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by saying that "the election campaign ended...you (Netanyahu) once again failed to form a government." 

Gantz suggested that "instead of wasting time with videos, give the mandate back to the president and let us us form a liberal unity government that will take care of the citizens of Israel." 

Netanyahu released a video on his twitter account on Sunday in which he claimed Blue and White intend to form a government with the support of Arab-Israeli parties. 

"How will they be able to deal with Hezbollah, Iran and Hamas when they depend on them?" The video asks the viewer. 

The title of the video is "the secret plan of Gantz [Blue and White co-leader Yair] Lapid and [Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor] Liberman." 

In response to this video, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman wrote in his Facebook page: "your attempts to point the blame in the direction of all those who disagree with you can't cover the fact that you have failed to form a government 3 times now. Instead you've started your third election campaign, which proves you're intentions of dragging Israel into a 3rd election" he then added that Netanyahu is: "Sacrificing the vast majority of Israeli citizens for a minority of ultra-orthodox hustlers"







