The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Benny Gantz: Significant progress in negotiations with Benjamin Netanyahu

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 18, 2020 20:46
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz told his associates that significant progress has been made in negotations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to numerous reports in Israeli media.
He added that he expects them to reach a deal soon.
Doctor's assistant tests positive for coronavirus, in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/18/2020 07:29 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll lowest since April 12
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 07:19 PM
New York coronavirus daily death toll at two-week low
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 07:19 PM
Nigerian president's chief of staff dies from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 06:47 PM
Netanyahu, Bar Siman Tov to give address after Shabbat - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/18/2020 06:31 PM
Kazakhstan detains government critic for `spreading false information'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 04:56 PM
UK hospital coronavirus death toll rises 888 to 15,464
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 04:32 PM
France to shun discrimination by age in coronavirus lockdown exit
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 04:00 PM
82-year-old from Bat Yam retirement home dies of coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/18/2020 03:05 PM
Dutch coronavirus infections reach 31,589, 142 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 03:04 PM
Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses 20,000 but daily increase slows
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 02:40 PM
First coronavirus death in East Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/18/2020 12:55 PM
Philippines records 10 new coronavirus deaths, 209 more cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 11:49 AM
Russia says its coronavirus death toll rises to 313
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 11:43 AM
Confirmed Japan coronavirus cases hit 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 10:29 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by