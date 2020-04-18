Benny Gantz: Significant progress in negotiations with Benjamin Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 18, 2020 20:46
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz told his associates that significant progress has been made in negotations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to numerous reports in Israeli media.He added that he expects them to reach a deal soon.
