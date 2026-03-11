Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi called on the Iranian people to prepare and wait for his “final call,” according to a video published on Wednesday morning on his official social media account.

“Dear compatriots, we are now at the decisive stage of our final struggle,” he said, warning Iranians to prepare provisions and essentials “as soon as possible” and remain inside their homes for their safety.

He added that the people should “continue to strike and do not show up for work” and “continue on your nightly chants to show your unity.”

Pahlavi further issued a warning to members of Iran’s military and law enforcement still aligned with the regime, saying that this is their last chance “to break from the oppressive forces and join your people.”

“Await my final call,” his message concluded.

Last week, a similar message was broadcast on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB)’s Channel Two after it was hacked, a source told Iran International.

There, Pahlavi had reportedly called on military personnel to join the Iranian people in protest against the regime.

Pahlavi's call for the Iranian people to stay indoors for their safety comes only hours after Iran's Police Chief Ahmad-Reza Radam warned on Iranian state television that anyone who protests in the street will be seen as enemies rather than protesters, according to Iran International.

"We will do to them what we do to enemies," he said. "We will treat them the way we treat enemies."

"All of our men have their fingers on the trigger and are ready to defend their revolution, to support their people and their homeland."

Radam added that police are ready to sacrifice their lives for "our homeland, for our people, and for the school [of thought] that nurtured this homeland and people."

Pahlavi prepares for aftermath of regime's fall

Pahlavi, working alongside allied experts, has also developed a detailed “Emergency Phase” plan for governing Iran in the immediate aftermath of the Islamic Republic’s fall.

The plan includes a proposed transitional government system to stabilize the country until democratic institutions are elected, as well as the creation of a constitution and sweeping institutional changes aimed at dismantling the republic’s ideological structure.

The plan also includes dismantling the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and fixing the country’s economy and legal systems.

Pahlavi has stated that he should be seen as a “bridge, rather than the destination” for such a political transition.