Blue and White MK: We won't sit with Netanyahu after another election
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 4, 2019 04:16
MK Ram Ben-Barak (Blue and White), made it clear in an interview with Kan News that his party would not sit with Netanyahu in the government, even after a third election.
"We will not sit down with Netanyahu, even if and when he wins the next election. Knowing him as a patriot, I hope that in the days leading up to the Knesset dissolution, he will resign as prime minister," Ben-Barak said.
