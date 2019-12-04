The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Blue and White MK: We won't sit with Netanyahu after another election

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 4, 2019 04:16
MK Ram Ben-Barak (Blue and White), made it clear in an interview with Kan News that his party would not sit with Netanyahu in the government, even after a third election.
"We will not sit down with Netanyahu, even if and when he wins the next election. Knowing him as a patriot, I hope that in the days leading up to the Knesset dissolution, he will resign as prime minister," Ben-Barak said.
China says opposes U.S. House bill on Uighurs
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 04:23 AM
Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri backs businessman Samir al-Khatib as next PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 08:18 PM
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ending presidential bid - media reports
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 08:17 PM
Five rockets hit base hosting US forces in western Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 07:31 PM
Trump: North Korea's Kim Jong Un 'likes sending rockets up, doesn't he?'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 07:26 PM
Netanyahu, Gantz finish last-ditch coalition talks within 45 minutes
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/03/2019 06:33 PM
Canada, Netherlands back NATO reform after French, US doubts
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 05:02 PM
Transgender Palestinian living in Tel Aviv attacked in Ramallah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/03/2019 03:05 PM
'New conspiracy theory,' UK's Corbyn describes challenge to health service dossier
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 01:37 PM
Trump says Iran is killing thousands for protesting
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 01:03 PM
Trump blasts Macron for 'very nasty statement' on NATO
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 12:42 PM
Kremlin says it views reports of possible Russian UK election meddling 'with irony'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 12:38 PM
Trump says he can see France breaking off from NATO
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 12:36 PM
Trump says impeachment inquiry is a 'hoax' being used for political gain
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 12:34 PM
U.S. President Trump says UK PM Boris Johnson 'very capable'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 12:31 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by