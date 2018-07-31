Border Police soldier wounded in overnight clashes
By JPOST.COM STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
July 31, 2018 07:39
Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A border police soldier was injured durring a riot from a molotov cocktail thrown at Israeli security forces in the Deheishe refugee camp near Bethlehem early Tuesday morning, according to the Border Police Spokesperson.
The combatant, who was injured in the palm of her hand, received immediate medical treatment at the site of the riot and was evactuated to the hospital for further treatment.
According to the Border Police Spokesperson, there were a number of "serious disturbances" in the Dehesihe refugee camp area in which dozens of rioters threw stones and molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces.